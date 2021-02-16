SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.97

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.97 and traded as high as $18.41. SB Financial Group shares last traded at $18.38, with a volume of 560 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $138.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.23.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.30. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $18.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBFG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SB Financial Group by 32.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $295,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $188,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SB Financial Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SB Financial Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 14,265 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

