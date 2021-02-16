SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,807 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.51% of SBA Communications worth $160,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 281.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 49.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $263.94 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $205.20 and a 1 year high of $328.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.54. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,759.48 and a beta of 0.21.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.56.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.