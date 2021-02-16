SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of SBA Communications worth $122,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 238.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 434,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,532,000 after purchasing an additional 306,618 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3,880.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 197,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,841,000 after purchasing an additional 192,359 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,710,000 after purchasing an additional 174,568 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 278,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,331,000 after purchasing an additional 164,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 306.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 215,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,683,000 after purchasing an additional 162,638 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.56.

SBAC opened at $263.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,759.48 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $270.87 and its 200-day moving average is $292.54. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $205.20 and a 52-week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

