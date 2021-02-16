SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.57

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.57 and last traded at $30.72, with a volume of 4999 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average is $25.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.59.

SBI Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBHGF)

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX brokerage; exchange and transaction services related to crypto-assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services.

