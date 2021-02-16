Scala Market Capitalization Hits $2.74 Million (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. In the last seven days, Scala has traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Scala has a market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $10,606.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00061436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.80 or 0.00260128 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00081005 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00070425 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00084083 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.35 or 0.00423550 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00183038 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 13,541,829,259 coins and its circulating supply is 9,741,829,259 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.)”

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

