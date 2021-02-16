Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Trading Up 0.9%

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF)’s share price was up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 2,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Scentre Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83.

Scentre Group (ASX Code: SCG) is the owner and operator of Westfield in Australia and New Zealand with interests in 42 Westfield Living Centres, encompassing approximately 12,000 outlets.

