Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) Given a €102.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) has been given a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 20.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €140.50 ($165.29) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. HSBC set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €117.73 ($138.51).

Shares of EPA SU opened at €128.75 ($151.47) on Tuesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($89.81). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €124.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is €112.98.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

