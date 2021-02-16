Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Hits New 52-Week High at $112.53

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $112.53 and last traded at $110.30, with a volume of 3654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.18.

SDGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schrödinger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.13 and a 200-day moving average of $69.38.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Cony D’cruz sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $307,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at $162,674.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Shane Brauner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $287,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,697.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,398,792 shares of company stock valued at $94,261,053 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR)

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

