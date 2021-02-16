Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.72

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.72 and last traded at $34.71, with a volume of 6425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.47.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,784,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,585,000 after acquiring an additional 214,094 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,961,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,718,000 after buying an additional 369,746 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,870,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,662,000 after buying an additional 1,589,203 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,278,000 after buying an additional 26,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,536,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,425,000 after buying an additional 60,929 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

