Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Hits New 52-Week High at $97.31

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $97.31 and last traded at $97.28, with a volume of 392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.95.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.65.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

