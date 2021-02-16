Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $137.09

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $137.09 and last traded at $137.08, with a volume of 210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.69.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,552,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 433,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,671,000 after buying an additional 257,597 shares during the last quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,580,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 426,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,756,000 after buying an additional 165,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $20,717,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

