Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Sets New 12-Month High at $102.91

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $102.91 and last traded at $101.43, with a volume of 573821 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.01.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 25.2% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 147.1% during the third quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

