Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.17

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.17 and last traded at $48.90, with a volume of 1075 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Scientific Games from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Scientific Games from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Scientific Games by 28,470.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the third quarter worth $168,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the third quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

