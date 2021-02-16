SciSparc (OTCMKTS:SPRCY) Now Covered by Aegis

Equities researchers at Aegis began coverage on shares of SciSparc (OTCMKTS:SPRCY) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Aegis’ price target points to a potential upside of 216.96% from the stock’s current price.

SciSparc stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.31. The company had a trading volume of 20,900 shares.

About SciSparc

SciSparc Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include SCI-110, which has completed Phase II a clinical trial for the treatment of Tourette syndrome and Obstructive Sleep Apnea; THX-160, which has completed two preliminary preclinical studies for the treatment of acute and chronic pain; and THX-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy.

