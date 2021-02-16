SciSparc (OTCMKTS:SPRCY) Now Covered by Aegis

Equities researchers at Aegis began coverage on shares of SciSparc (OTCMKTS:SPRCY) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Aegis’ price target points to a potential upside of 216.96% from the stock’s current price.
SciSparc stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.31. The company had a trading volume of 20,900 shares.
About SciSparc
