Scotiabank Increases CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target to $39.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $38.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CAE. Bank of America initiated coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of CAE in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on CAE from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CAE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CAE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.85. 8,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,241. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 138.29, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. CAE has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $30.67.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $832.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CAE will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of CAE by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.