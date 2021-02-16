Scott & Selber Inc. Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Scott & Selber Inc. lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.4% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 233,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,621,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 63,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 47,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,988,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Independent Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $141.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $430.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.28 and a 200-day moving average of $113.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

