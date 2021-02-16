Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $483.00

Scottish American Investment Company Plc (LON:SAIN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 483 ($6.31) and last traded at GBX 478.26 ($6.25), with a volume of 12794 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 479 ($6.26).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 467.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 447.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £783.14 million and a P/E ratio of 20.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. Scottish American Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.40%.

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

