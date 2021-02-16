Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT.L) (LON:SMT) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,416.00

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT.L) (LON:SMT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,416 ($18.50) and last traded at GBX 1,415 ($18.49), with a volume of 4550299 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,393 ($18.20).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,276.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,078.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of £20.60 billion and a PE ratio of -416.18.

In other Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT.L) news, insider Amar Bhidé purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,222 ($15.97) per share, with a total value of £24,440 ($31,931.02). Also, insider Patrick Maxwell purchased 6,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,230 ($16.07) per share, for a total transaction of £79,605.60 ($104,005.23).

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

