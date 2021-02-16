ScPrime (SCP) Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 22.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000363 BTC on major exchanges. ScPrime has a market cap of $5.88 million and approximately $22,065.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00061909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.63 or 0.00262957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00063583 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $418.97 or 0.00849886 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006806 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00081737 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00072687 BTC.

ScPrime is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 39,521,195 coins and its circulating supply is 32,837,584 coins. The official website for ScPrime is siaprime.net

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

