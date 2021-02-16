Scrypta Hits Market Cap of $275,370.83 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 58.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 16th. Scrypta has a total market cap of $275,370.83 and $19.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Scrypta has traded up 51% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00021963 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001266 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000846 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 18,861,989 coins and its circulating supply is 16,061,989 coins. Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

