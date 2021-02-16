Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Plans Annual Dividend of $2.35

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 2.35 per share on Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th.

Sculptor Capital Management stock traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $20.79. 434,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,102. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00. Sculptor Capital Management has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $28.85.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $3.97. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 74.87% and a net margin of 1.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

SCU has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Sculptor Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 3,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $58,857.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,319.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $226,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.