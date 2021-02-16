SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) Trading Up 11.1%

Shares of SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) were up 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $2.91. Approximately 3,043,533 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,396,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. SCWorx had a negative net margin of 145.38% and a negative return on equity of 116.09%. The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SCWorx stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 122,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.25% of SCWorx at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications in the United States. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse.

