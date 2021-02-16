SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Stock Price Up 8.4%

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.63. Approximately 580,476 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 831,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

SCYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.16.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 319,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $2,628,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian Philippe Tinmouth purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 50,200 shares of company stock worth $313,750 over the last 90 days. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in SCYNEXIS by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,129,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,291,000 after buying an additional 219,623 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp grew its stake in SCYNEXIS by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,474,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,279,000 after buying an additional 640,000 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter worth about $9,601,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter worth about $5,240,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SCYNEXIS by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 88,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.