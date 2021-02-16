SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Stock Price Up 8.4%

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.63. Approximately 580,476 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 831,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.
SCYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.16.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in SCYNEXIS by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,129,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,291,000 after buying an additional 219,623 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp grew its stake in SCYNEXIS by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,474,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,279,000 after buying an additional 640,000 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter worth about $9,601,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter worth about $5,240,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SCYNEXIS by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 88,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.92% of the company’s stock.
SCYNEXIS Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCYX)
SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.
