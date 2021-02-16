SDI Group (LON:SDI) Hits New 1-Year High at $172.00

Shares of SDI Group plc (LON:SDI) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 172 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 165.93 ($2.17), with a volume of 1478952 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163 ($2.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 123.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 88.50. The company has a market cap of £163.04 million and a P/E ratio of 50.94.

Get SDI Group alerts:

In other news, insider David Tilston sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33), for a total value of £17,340 ($22,654.82).

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for SDI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.