Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,427,442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 296,127 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.44% of SEA worth $284,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.58.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.81. 71,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,619,983. The company has a market capitalization of $90.53 billion, a PE ratio of -93.92 and a beta of 1.36. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $281.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.15.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

