SEA (NYSE:SE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $284.44

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $284.44 and last traded at $281.96, with a volume of 22368 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $276.12.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.58.

The company has a market cap of $90.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.92 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SE. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in SEA by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth $6,424,000. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SEA during the third quarter worth $372,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

About SEA (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

