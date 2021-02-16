Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.45

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.45 and last traded at $34.45, with a volume of 3541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%. On average, analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

