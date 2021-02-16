SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Trading Up 9.4%

Shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) were up 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 226,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 111,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMHI. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in SEACOR Marine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SEACOR Marine by 148.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,403 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SEACOR Marine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in SEACOR Marine by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Investment Management lifted its stake in SEACOR Marine by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 29,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI)

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 149 support and specialty vessels, of which 98 were owned or leased-in, 47 were joint-ventured, and four were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third-parties.

