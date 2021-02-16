SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Trading Up 9.4%

Shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) were up 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 226,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 111,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Get SEACOR Marine alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMHI. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in SEACOR Marine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SEACOR Marine by 148.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,403 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SEACOR Marine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in SEACOR Marine by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Investment Management lifted its stake in SEACOR Marine by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 29,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 149 support and specialty vessels, of which 98 were owned or leased-in, 47 were joint-ventured, and four were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third-parties.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for SEACOR Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEACOR Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.