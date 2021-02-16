Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Lowered to Neutral at Seaport Global Securities

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) was downgraded by Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. S&P Equity Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.92.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $43.71 on Tuesday. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,256,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 339,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

