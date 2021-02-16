Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Shares Gap Up to $2.01

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.01, but opened at $2.53. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 612,086 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $19.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.