Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Shares Gap Up to $2.01

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.01, but opened at $2.53. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 612,086 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.88.
About Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
See Also: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.