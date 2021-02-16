Secret Hits Market Cap of $165.60 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Secret has a total market cap of $165.60 million and $4.68 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.38 or 0.00004803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 35.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $242.37 or 0.00489985 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00032731 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,161.16 or 0.02347442 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 78.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000038 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

About Secret

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 177,245,846 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Secret Coin Trading

Secret can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.