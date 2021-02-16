Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,085,900 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the January 14th total of 1,636,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,429.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCTBF traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.06. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57. Securitas has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $17.09.

Get Securitas alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCTBF shares. UBS Group raised shares of Securitas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Securitas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Securitas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Securitas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Securitas AB offers security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Securitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securitas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.