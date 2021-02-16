Security Asset Management Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Security Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,890 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,180 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 7.6% of Security Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock opened at $135.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

