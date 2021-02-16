Seele-N (SEELE) Price Hits $0.0139 on Top Exchanges

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 56% higher against the dollar. Seele-N has a market cap of $9.70 million and $16.70 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00064697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $427.71 or 0.00871559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006882 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00048510 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,483.49 or 0.05060702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00024623 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00016883 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00033405 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech . Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech . Seele-N’s official website is seele.pro

Seele-N Token Trading

