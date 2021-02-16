Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the January 14th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 702,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 111,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ SEEL opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $4.33.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

