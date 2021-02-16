SEEN 24 Hour Volume Reaches $234,667.00 (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One SEEN token can currently be bought for $14.48 or 0.00029042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SEEN has traded 113.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. SEEN has a market cap of $10.21 million and $234,667.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00063096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.24 or 0.00259146 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00080606 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00070331 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00083223 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.04 or 0.00419155 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.26 or 0.00182993 BTC.

SEEN Profile

SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,772 tokens. The official website for SEEN is seen.haus . SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com

SEEN Token Trading

