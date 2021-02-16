Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)’s stock price was down 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $60.52 and last traded at $64.48. Approximately 530,574 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 407,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.92.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Seer in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.74.

In other news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $15,010,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 313,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $20,102,621.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,856 shares in the company, valued at $39,186,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,092,229 shares of company stock worth $46,303,368 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Seer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in Seer during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000.

Seer Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing nanoparticle technology solutions for researchers in the areas of proteomics information. The company develops Proteograph, an integrated solution comprising consumables, automation instrumentation, and proprietary software that performs proteomics analysis.

