Sekisui Chemical (OTCMKTS:SKSUY) Trading 1.8% Higher

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKSUY)’s stock price traded up 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.35 and last traded at $93.35. 160 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.69.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.21.

Sekisui Chemical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKSUY)

Sekisui Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in housing, urban infrastructure and environmental products (UIEP), and high performance plastics (HPP) businesses. The Housing segment engages in the manufacturing, construction, sale, refurbishing, and other operations related to unit housing, real estate, and residential service business.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sekisui Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sekisui Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.