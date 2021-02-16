Select Energy Services (WTTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Select Energy Services to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:WTTR opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58. Select Energy Services has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $599.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Select Energy Services from $5.30 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.66.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

