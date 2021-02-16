Selfkey 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.69 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Selfkey token can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Selfkey has a total market cap of $19.58 million and $2.69 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00061546 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $403.19 or 0.00815256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006743 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00045651 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.15 or 0.04841059 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00024030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00015425 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,798,195,381 tokens. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.