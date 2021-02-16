Semux Hits Market Capitalization of $160,497.24 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Semux has a total market cap of $160,497.24 and approximately $3,029.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux token can now be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Semux has traded 40.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009272 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00009017 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00013549 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006221 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001668 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Semux Token Profile

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 tokens. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Token Trading

Semux can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

