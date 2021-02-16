Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) Trading Up 12%

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) shares were up 12% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 7,650,019 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,451,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84.

About Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA)

Seneca Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of central nervous system therapies based on human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. Its pipeline includes NSI-189 small molecule program, NSI-566 stem cell therapy program, and novel & proprietary chemical entity screening platform.

