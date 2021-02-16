Sentivate Market Cap Achieves $31.52 Million (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Sentivate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $31.52 million and $408,908.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sentivate has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00061516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.90 or 0.00824192 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006795 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00045486 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,389.39 or 0.04839801 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00024022 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00015411 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,583,663 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

