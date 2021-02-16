Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Shares Down 7.8%

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.56. Approximately 811,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 798,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

SQNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Sequans Communications from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sequans Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Sequans Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sequans Communications by 923.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 438,666 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sequans Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Sequans Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $934,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

