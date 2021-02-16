Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the January 14th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 657,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth about $373,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 201.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth about $934,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SQNS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

SQNS traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.69. 20,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08. Sequans Communications has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $9.57.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Equities analysts predict that Sequans Communications will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

