Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Trading Up 11.3%

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) was up 11.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 4,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 6,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Separately, Investec downgraded shares of Serica Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. Its primary focus is on the production and development in the United Kingdom North Sea, complemented by a portfolio of oil and gas exploration opportunities, including interests in offshore license blocks in the United Kingdom North Sea, and Namibia.

