Serum (SRM) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $192.92 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Serum coin can currently be bought for about $3.51 or 0.00007225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a market cap of $175.42 million and approximately $192.92 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Serum has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00061534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.01 or 0.00263611 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00077379 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00082692 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00085605 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.35 or 0.00410527 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.25 or 0.00187913 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

Serum Coin Trading

Serum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

