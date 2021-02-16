Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%.

NYSE:SCI opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. Service Co. International has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $54.67. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $543,201.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,159 shares in the company, valued at $57,276,599.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,294,371.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,423.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,551 shares of company stock worth $2,887,592. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Service Co. International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

