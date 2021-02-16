Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) traded down 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.74 and last traded at $50.74. 2,419,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the average session volume of 860,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.48.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,294,371.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 168,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,260,423.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $543,201.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,276,599.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,551 shares of company stock worth $2,887,592. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after buying an additional 39,785 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 65.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 17,032 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Service Co. International by 3,622.5% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile (NYSE:SCI)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

