Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Short Interest Down 23.1% in January

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the January 14th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:SVT opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 5.71. Servotronics has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.59.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The conglomerate reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter. Servotronics had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.56%.

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

